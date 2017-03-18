Home Security: Tips To Assist You Stay Protected

Do you know anything at all about security systems? If you're lost just pondering this subject, you need some facts. This is a costly outlay that can greatly enhance your home's safety, and therefore it is worth your time to learn more.

You do not necessarily need an expensive home security system to protect your home. You can buy a dog. Dogs are great for home security. Not only will they protect your home while you are away, they are great additions to your family offering protection, companionship and additional security for your home.

Keep lights on in your home or put the stereo on when you are going on vacation. This is important as it makes it look like someone is there at the house, so burglars will refrain from taking action with a potential robbery. This will keep your house safe and protected.

Always make sure your doors are locked. Every time you open your windows to air out the house, go around and double check the locks in the evening. Many people forget to do this, and the reality is, most burglars gain entry through windows and doors. Lock everything, no matter what time of day it is.

You should install heavy drapes and keep them closed in rooms where you have a lot of high end equipment. If you have an expensive computer, television or stereo system, showing them off through a window is akin to advertising. You are giving thieves an inventory of what is inside your home.

If you are moving into a new home, the first thing you should do to make your home more secure is to change the locks. You do not have to change the actual locks, a locksmith can re-key the locks to make them inaccessible with any of the previous keys.

If your garage is attached to your house, make it secure. People often worry about people getting in through attached garages, but you have a solution. Simply attach a C-clamp near the roller on the door track.

Once you have your home security system in place, do not be scared to place a sign in your front lawn announcing you have it. When intruders see this sign, they will know you have an alarm system, so they will avoid your home. You can also place a "beware of dog" sign in your window or on your door if you have one.

Pretend you are a burglar and go at your house. Can you find ways to get in without breaking a window or kicking down a door? How strong are your doors? What if the burglar did kick in a window? How can you, as a thief, be thwarted from even trying to burgle your home?

Make sure that your windows are thick and secure to reduce the chance of a break in. If you want to have extra protection, install a system that reads when a window is broken, signifying an intrusion. Try to upgrade your windows every 3 years as it serves as a vital part of your home's security system.

The wires that are on your house are very valuable. Some intruders could strip your home of every bit of copper. Copper wiring is quite valuable, and it's quick and easy for criminals to strip it right off the outside of your house! Hide your wiring to secure it.

Never leave a note on your door for deliverymen or service people as it is a big flag announcing that you're not home. Instead, call the company and let them know whatever it is you need to tell them. Not having your home robbed is worth the extra effort it takes.

Children's rooms and basements make good hiding places for valuables. When a burglar enters a home, they usually target the living areas for electronics and the master bedroom for jewelry and other valuables. Children's rooms filled with toys and basements used to store 'junk' are of little use to intruders and are usually passed over completely.

If you are the only person in your home, take your keys to bed with you. The remote to your car has an "alarm"� button. If something happens, and you are concerned that a burglar may be trying to get into your home, hit that button and activate the alarm. The noise should scare the intruder away.

If any of your window or door frames are rotten, replace them immediately. This crumbling wood can give way, allowing a robber to pry open the entry point, giving them access to the inside. You will also prevent further damage through leaks and drafts from coming inside, both of which will cost you money if not fixed.

Hopefully, you'll remember what you have just read as you continue your home security plan. It is vital to grasp the gravity of the topic, as it can help keep your family secure. Use these tips to protect your home and your family.